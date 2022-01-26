Clyde (Bubba) Edward Crain unexpectedly passed away in his Kaufman, Tx home in the early hours of Sunday morning January 16, 2022 at the age of 61. Clyde was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana on November 25, 1960. Clyde is survived by his mother Clydell Donna Funk; his brother William Crain; his sister Pamela (Crain) Kremer and brother in law Chris Kremer; his son Jason Clark and daugher in law Candace Meador-Clark; and his 3 grandchildren Haley (Rowan), Jason Jr. (JJ), and Elizabeth (Elijah) Clark. Clyde was preceded in death by his father Mack Crain; his brother Rickey Crain Sr.; and his sister Donna (Crain) Foster. Due to covid concerns, there will not be any funeral services.
