The following results are unofficial as of press time on May 10. Out of the 89, 887 registered voters in Kaufman County, the turn out at the polls was only about 10.49 percent.
County wide:
State Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."
State Proposition 1: 86.68 percent for and 13.32 percent against.
State Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."
State Proposition 2: 84.53 percent for and 15.47 percent against.
Cities:
Member of council City of Crandall: Adam Holden 21.06 percent, Scott Rogers 24.54 percent, Terrie Horner 15.27 percent, Bonnie Johnson 15.36 percent, and Tim Atkins 23.77 percent.
Member of council, Place 1 City of Forney: Jame Taylor 56.37 percent and Kalen Boren 43.63 percent.
Member of council, Place 3 City of Forney: Sandi Primous 50.03 percent and Robbie Powers 49.97.
Member of council, Place 5 City of Forney: Zahnd Schlensker 100 percent.
City of Forney special referendum election: “The initiative petition requests that the Forney City Council pass an ordinance adopting Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 143, Municipal Civil Service for the fire fighters and police officers, of the City of Forney.”
City of Forney special referendum election: yes 88.80 percent and no 11.20 percent.
Member of council City of Kaufman: Ashlea Longnecker 13.94 percent, Bobbie Willoughby 4.61 percent, Lisa Parker 29.35 percent, Charles Gillenwater 18.34 percent, Quattro Borders 20.55 percent, and Marshall Park 13.21 percent. There are three council members who’s terms end at the end of May, leaving the candidates with the top three votes to fill their vacancies. By the looks of the unofficial votes, Parker, a current council member, will be renewing her seat on the board.
City council City of Mabank: Gilbert Mitchell 14.97, Derek Harrill 23.29 percent, Tyson Adams 33.09 percent, John Chappell 28.65 percent. There are three council members whose terms end at the end of May, leaving the candidates with the top three votes to fill their vacancies.
Mayor City of Terrell: E. Rick Carmona 75.75 percent and Jay Elsibai 24.25 percent.
School districts:
Directors, Place 4 Crandall ISD: Ryan Eskridge 60.79 percent and Justin Strain 39.21 percent.
Proposition A Crandall ISD: “The issuance of $345,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school facilities in the District, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of school buses and vehicles, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Proposition A Crandall ISD: 55.45 percent for and 44.55 percent against.
Proposition B Crandall ISD: “The issuance of $35,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, improvement, renovation and equipment of Pirate Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B Crandall ISD: 43.81 percent for and 56.19 against.
Proposition C Crandall ISD: “The issuance of $20,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, improvement, renovation and equipment of a performing arts center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C Crandall ISD: 50.73 percent for and 49.27 percent against.
Directors, Position. 6 Forney ISD: Garet “Freedom” McInroe 6.24 percent, Becky Hobbs 48.75 percent, Erika Price 45.01 percent.
Directors, Position. 7 Forney ISD: Katrina Black 53.69 percent and Christopher Andrews 46.31 percent.
Proposition A Forney ISD: “The issuance of $1,294,000 of bonds by the Forney Independent School District for the purposing of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition A Forney ISD: 65.83 percent for and 34.17 against.
Trustee Kaufman ISD: Dean Winters 11.06 percent, Byron Gregg 19.93 percent, Billy Robinson 4.01 percent, Casey Townsend 16.32 percent, J. Christine Border 19.50 percent, Elizabeth O’Donnell 19.04 percent, and Laura Duran 10.13 percent. There are three trustee members who’s terms end at the end of May, leaving the candidates with the top three votes to fill their vacancies. Gregg, Borders, and O’Donnell are all current members seeking re-election. With the looks of the votes as of press time, all three will remain trustees on the Kaufman ISD school board.
Proposition A Kaufman ISD: “The issuance of $79,000,000 of bonds by the Kaufman Independent School District for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition A Kaufman ISD: 41.21 percent for and 58.79 against.
Trustees, Place 1 Mabank ISD: Dustin Conner 100 percent.
Trustees, Place 2 Mabank ISD: Mikey Thompson 61.66 percent and Denise Mitchell 38.34 percent.
Trustees, Place 3 Mabank ISD: Robby Teague 100 percent.
Proposition Mabank ISD: “The issuance of $94,000,000 of bonds by the Mabank Independent School District for constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition Mabank ISD: 47.42 percent and 52.58 percent.
Directors, Place 4 Rockwall ISD: Lee Harvey 35.90 percent and Stan Britton 64.10 percent.
Directors, Place 5 Rockwall ISD: Jim White 42.11 percent and Nikki Harris 57.89 percent.
Trustees Scurry-Rosser ISD: Matt Keever 14.01 percent, James Whittington 19.67 percent, James Moeller 24.41 percent, Eric Turnipseed 12.05 percent, and Drew Sloan 29.87 percent. There are three trustee members who’s terms end at the end of May, leaving the candidates with the top three votes to fill their vacancies.
Proposition A Terrell ISD: “The issuance of $94,358,100 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land therefor, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition A Terrell ISD: 48.34 for and 51.66 against.
Proposition B Terrell ISD: “The issuance of $641,900 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B Terrell ISD: 44.07 percent and 55.93 against.
Other political subdivisions:
Proposition ESD 6: “Authorizing an increase in the maximum ad valorem tax rate that Kaufman County Emergency Services District No. 6 may impose on property within the District to a rate not to exceed seven cents ($0.07) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation.”
Proposition ESD 6: 55.86 percent for and 44.14 percent against.
Proposition A FWSD 1B: “Maintenance Tax at Annual Rate Not to Exceed $0.19 Per $100.00 of Assessed Value of Taxable Property.”
Proposition A FWSD 1B: 60.26 percent for and 39.74 against.
Board member Rose Hill SUD: Harold Ross 32.55 percent, Stephen Hilborn 15.69 percent, Lesa Schenkel 16.86, Janet Hamilton 25.88 percent, and Tanner Adair 9.02 percent.
Proposition A Spradley Farms: “The issuance of $221,155,000 in bonds for water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.”
Proposition A Spradley Farms: 100 percent for zero percent against.
Proposition B Spradley Farms: “The issuance of $206,160,000 in bonds for road improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.”
Proposition B Spradley Farms: 100 percent for zero percent against.
Proposition C Spradley Farms: “The issuance of $221,155,000 in bonds for the refunding of refunding bonds and bonds issued for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer purposes; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.”
Proposition C Spradley Farms: 100 percent for zero percent against.
Proposition D Spradley Farms: “The issuance of $206,160,000 in bonds for the refunding of bonds issued for road purposes; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.”
Proposition D Spradley Farms: 100 percent for zero percent against.
Proposition E Spradley Farms: “The levy of an operations and maintenance tax at an unlimited rate.”
Proposition E Spradley Farms: 100 percent for zero percent against.
These results are unofficial, the official results should be in by Wednesday, May 18. These official results will include any late mail-in ballots that were not received on or before May 7. More information about elections can be found on the Kaufman County website at https://www.kaufmancounty.net/elections/.
