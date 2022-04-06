Reba Ann Elmore, 68, of Kaufman, TX, went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2022. Reba was born on February 21, 1954 to Fred and Jo Nita Wilson in Temple, TX.
She married the love of her life, Luther Dwain Elmore, on April 29, 2016. This year marked six loving years together.
Reba worked in many different trades during her lifetime. She worked in the mortgage industry for many years, she owned her own furniture business, she worked wedding events, she worked at Applebee’s, and she finished her career as an office manager for her family’s business. She was never afraid of hard work.
She loved spending time with her family and cooking. She loved to go dancing, to travel, and cruising. She loved being outdoors working in the yard and taking care of her many plants. You could find her at Home Depot almost every weekend working on another home improvement project. Her passion was making her house a home.
Reba was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Those left to cherish her precious memory are husband Dwain Elmore; son Gerald Cain, daughters Trynna Benson and husband Larry, Kasimir Wilson and husband Chris, Kylie Thompson and husband Brandon, step-daughters Sharie Wallace and husband Norman, and Victoria Elmore; grandchildren Cobi Davis, Cade Davis, Cathryn Davis, Bryce Benson, Murphy Wilson, Riot Wilson, Baylor Thompson, Kolby Wallace, Marcus Wallace, Malachi Wallace, and Cason Wallace; brother Ronnie Wilson; and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Community Life Church in Forney, TX on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
