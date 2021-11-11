Join the cast and crew of Kaufman High School theatre department in Disney and Cameron MacIntosh's Mary Poppins the musical. P.L. Travers beautiful children's books comes to life with singing and dance.
The show will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. All performances will take place in the KHS Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at https://kaufmantheatrecompany.ludus.com.
