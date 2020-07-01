There have been 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on June 29. Of those, 213 are believed to be currently active. Four fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
Daily case updates are no longer issued by DSHS, and most case-related investigations will be carried out by Texas Health Trace (THT), according to a press release issued by Kaufman County on June 23.
Statewide, there have been 153,011 cases of the virus reported in Texas, with 2,403 fatalities and and estimated 81,335 recoveries, according to the DSHS website. That leaves an estimated 69,273 active cases in Texas.
