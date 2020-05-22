This Memorial Day, the American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a free lunch for veterans from 12p.m.-2p.m. at the American Legion Post 165, located at 100 S. Shannon St.
Veterans are invited to join one another for lunch on Monday, and honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Due to COVID-19, the building may only seat 25% of it’s normal capacity, and social distancing must be practiced. To go plates will also be available.
