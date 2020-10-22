Connie Gail Taylor was taken to soar with the angels on September 20, 2020 from her home in Talty, Texas. She entered this earth on January 13th, 1949 to Perry and Iola Danley in Rogers, Arkansas.
Connie is preceded in death by her husband; Dan Taylor, her father and mother; Perry and Iola Danley and her brother; Rickie Danley. She will be watching over her three children and their families; Nicoli and husband Paul Hinkle and their three daughters; Maysi, Makenli and Montgmori (MoBe). Maddici and husband, Michael Tweedie and children Ryder Darby and Ian Tweedie. Casey and Courtney Ashford and children; Brandon Wagner, Casey Wagner, Hannah Miller, Syd Miller and Mya and husband, Dustin Ivey and their daughter Sawyer.
Connie will continue her guard from heaven over; Nathaniel and Maxwell Taylor, whom she so very proudly adopted this year.
Connie also leave behind brothers; Geary Danley, David Danley, Roger Danley and Eddie Danley and one sister, Lawanda Danley. She also has a large family of so many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Arkansas over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Nobody knows how to say goodbye
It seems so easy 'til you try
Then the moments passed you by
Nobody knows how to say goodbye
~The Lumineers~
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.