Berna Dean “Deana” “Gram” Barfield Pate was born on January 29, 1936 to Johnnie Talbert High Barfield and Frank Ewell Barfield. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Marshall Pate Jr. Son, William Allen “Bill” Pate, daughter-in-law Deborah Jean Pate, daughters Charlotte Newell Pate Piontek and Tammy Rae Pate Powell, son-in-laws Carl Heinz Piontek and Lewis Wayne Powell, her sister and best friend Bertha Estelle “Doll” Rhoades, and brother William Franklin Barfield.
Grand Children: William Jarrod (BJ) Pate, Lehland Marshall Pate, Erin Renee Cranford, Eric Christopher Piontek and Alison Nichole Doran, Ransom Roc Simmons, Jana Daneal Morgan, Kimberlee Fern Maldonado, Cyndi Ann Maldonado Stewart, Garrett Steven Stewart, Colten Wayne Powell, Rachael Lynn Powell, John Edward Robinson, Alvin Bryan Carlton, Brooke Michelle Carlton, Rosemary Handford and Chelsea Renee Brown.
Great grandchildren include: Landon Jade Pate, Carson Evan Pate, Bryan Michael Cervantes, Jackson Marshall Pate, Avaaleana Arias, Tyler Pierce Cranford, Brylee Briane Simmons, Bryson Michael Fuentes, Marley Christine Powell, Waylon Andrew Boon, Tanner Garrett Stewart, Emery Ann Stewart, Kyler Matthew Cates, Jayce Riley Ott, Isabella Sanchez and Alexa Marie Sanchez along with many nieces, nephews and dearly loved bonus grandchildren. Grandchildren waiting on her in heaven are Brandon Pate Simmons, Travis Jimmy Powell, Randy Lee Powell and Brandon James Robinson.
Deana attended Kaufman High School and part of the Class of 1956. She attended Beauty School in Mesquite Texas and was a Beautician and owned Deana’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years. She was an loving Christian woman that provided love and support to so many young men and women. She attended Ola Church of Christ and was a faithful follower. Over the 64 years of marriage, Deana and William helped many young adults and kept many, many kids. At one point, we counted over 35 kids had lived with them for at least a week or longer, some staying only a week, some as long as 5 years. Anyone staying with them always woke up to bacon sizzling, butter eggs, biscuit and gravy.
Deana loved to sew and made over 76 quilts and gave them to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews upon graduation and for other special occasions. Dean loved to make swaddling baby blankets and made well over 500+ baby blankets and gave them away as baby presents. She had a plastic container that everyone called the baby blanket store. She loved making them. She sewed her last 2 blankets last week and was so proud that the had the energy to do that.
Deana passed away on May 31, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. There is a big whole in our hearts but we know that she is in Heaven rejoicing with her loved ones and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Services for Berna Dean Pate were held on June 3, 2020 at 4:00PM at Cedarvale Cemetery under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home
Kaufman, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.