The Helping Angels will host their annual golf tournament and auction on Oct. 2 at the Cedar Creek Country Club.
Registration for the golf tournament will begin at 10 a.m., lunch will be held at 11 a.m. then the golf tournament will follow. Following the golf tournament will be the dinner and auction. Above the article are a few items that will be available to bid on at the auction. On the left is a table made of barrels and on the right is a Glock model 19 - 9 mm.
