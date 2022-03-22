Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) announced the opening of applications for its scholarship program, which grants more than $60,000 to 30 local high school seniors each year. Funded by North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and donations from the community, the annual scholarships recognize students for their outstanding academic achievements and community involvement.
Applications are open online at rmhcntx.org/scholarships and must be submitted by April 1, 2022. All students can apply regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin. To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must:
• Be a high school senior
• Be younger than 21-years-old
• Be eligible to attend a two- or four-year college or university with a full course of study
• Be a legal U.S. resident
• Live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline.
“Our hope with this scholarship is to help students focus on their academics and college experience without having to worry about finances,” said Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “As local business owners, we understand the importance of higher education and we are proud to help students achieve their dreams.”
Since the Scholarship Program was founded in 1988, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to over 1,536 North Texas high school seniors. For more information and to apply, visit rmhcntx.org/scholarships.
