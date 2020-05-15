Drive through ceremonies have become a staple during the last couple months, due to social distancing requirements and safety concerns. Kaufman Christian School recently joined the trend, holding a drive-thru celebration for its students this Wednesday, May 13. Students received goodie bags, and a large sign encouraged them to “have a great summer!
Kaufman Christian School holds drive-thru ceremony
- Herald staff report
