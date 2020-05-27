Monthly county cleanup is Saturday in Kaufman
Kaufman County’s monthly cleanup-collection event for May will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at the City of Kaufman Convenience Station at 701 Alton St. Items taken for free include old mattresses, old furniture, appliances, trash and recyclables. Proof of residence is required, and no trailers are allowed.
The next collection is June 6 at 12051 Precinct Circle in Forney, then July 11 at 287 FM 429 in Terrell.
More information is at www.kaufmancounty.net or www.blackjackdisposal.com
Host families needed for exchange students
World Heritage International Student Exchange is accepting applications for host families for exchange students from more than 30 countries, including Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal and South Korea.
Students have their own spending money and insurance, and expect to contribute to household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.
For more information, contact area coordinator Tiffany Wilson at (816) 807-2765 or go online at www.whhosts.com or email us at tiffany@world-heritage.org.
