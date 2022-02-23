2-13 W Grove St medical emergency
2-13 Co Rd 151 grass fire about three fourths acre
2-13 E 2nd North medical emergency
2-13 S Houston medical emergency
2-13fair Road medical emergency
2-14 Old Kemp Hwy and Kings Fort fire alarm
2-14 Hwy 175 W Past Fm 1390 vehicle accident
2-14 Fm 1836 grass fire
2-14 E 1st North St medical emergency
2-15 Raymond Road medical emergency
2-15 E Hwy 175 vehicle accident two cars one overturned no injury
2-15 Hwy 175 East between Fair And Jiba five vehicle accident one overturned with one injury
2-15 9th and Royal Agency assist with City Water Dept.
2-16 E 6th St medical emergency
2-16 Janet Circle medical emergency
2-16 FM 987 vehicle accident
2-16 W Fair Street gas smell investigation bad pilot light
2-16 E 6ty Street medical emergency
2-16 Millenium Drive medical emergency
2-16cates Drive medical emergency OB emergency
2-17 E 9th Street medical emergency
2-17e Mulberry medical emergency
2-17 S Houston medical emergency
2-17 Austin Drive medical emergency
2-18rand Road medical emergency, injured person
2-18 Cr 277 mutual aid to assist Terrell VFD with grass fire
2-18 Melody Lane medical emergency
2-18 S Washington and Kings Fort vehicle accident
2-18 Kings Fort Parkway child locked in vehicle
2-19 Rand Road And Hwy 34 bypass vehicle accident
2-19 Melody Circle Medical Emergency
2-19 Called To Fill In At Crandall VFD station
2-19 S Washington St medical emergency
2-19 Washington and 7th vehicle accident
2-19 S Houston medical emergency
2-20 E Mulberry medical emergency
2-20 Travis Lane illegal burn
2-20 S Jefferson medical emergency
2-20 Megan and Travis Lanes called illegal burn started back up, extinguished
2-21 E Mulberry medical emergency
