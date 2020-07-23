Izaiha Starling was arrested by Terrell Police, who were on a warrant service, for outstanding warrants on July 22, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m.
Starling had outstanding warrants from Ellis County for aggravated robbery probation revocation, as well as in Kaufman County for evading police, marijuana possession, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, according to a press release issued by Terrell PD on July 23.
While in contact with Starling, officers also found a handgun and drug paraphernalia in the room. Two other men were sharing the room, 20 year-old Jose Lopez of Kaufman, and 17 year-old Kinsley Poulter of Crandall. The two consented to searches, which turned up 2.19 grams of MDMA, 5.7 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 44 grams of THC concentrate, 8.5 grams of an unknown substance, and 1.88 pounds of marijuana. Additionally, police seized $295. Lopez was arrested. No further information has been released regarding Poulter.
Twice, Starling attempted to escape police custody, which led to two additional charges.
