Crandall Police responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. Friday reporting a reckless driver traveling east on U.S. Highway 175. The driver has been identified as Jacob Brian Williams, according to a Crandall Police Department press release.
Crandall Police pursued the driver eastbound before he stopped just shy of Highway 243, near the 2000 block of U.S. 175. Kaufman police soon accompanied Crandall officers in the pursuit. Williams refused to follow police orders, according to the press release, and the chase ended with the driver stopping in the middle of the highway and remaining in his pickup.
A local SWAT team fired tear gas and pepper balls into Williams' vehicle, according to officers on the scene.
After about two hours, police retrieved Williams from his vehicle and arrested him. He was then taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Kaufman for a mental and medical evaluation, then was taken into custody.
He is currently being held pending arraignment for evading arrest or detention. As this is an open investigation, additional charges may be filed, Crandall police said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.