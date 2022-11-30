Passenger is shot during a multi-city police chase and shootout in Kaufman County

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, a Kaufman Police Officer observed a small, dark-colored sport utility vehicle running stop signs and driving erratically. The Kaufman Police Officer, using a marked patrol unit with emergency lights and siren, attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver chose to accelerate to a high rate of speed Westbound on Highway 175.
The officer radioed that the driver of the vehicle was evading arrest/detention and the vehicle was occupied by two visible subjects.
The officer then advised that East of Bud Stoy Road, the passenger side suspect leaned out the window and fired a handgun at the Kaufman Police Officer, striking the patrol vehicle at least three times.
The pursuit continued Westbound on Highway 175 to Highway 635 where the suspect headed North. The pursuit continued East on I-20 back into Kaufman County. The suspect vehicle’s tires were spiked on Highway I-20, but the driver continued Eastbound to FM 429, then Southbound on FM 429 while his tires were flat. The vehicle continued taking damage from the suspect driving on flats. The suspect vehicle stopped/wrecked into a ditch at FM 429 and Hwy 243 East. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle with their hands up and were taken into custody. The driver was transported to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department.
The passenger was found to have been shot earlier during the pursuit when exchanging gunfire on Hwy 175 with assisting officers. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries in custody. The shooting investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
The Kaufman Police Department was assisted by the Crandall Police Department, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the Kaufman County Constables Office Precinct #1, the Seagoville Police Department, and the Texas DPS helicopter.
The driver, Jaiden D. Smith was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and for aggravated assault against a public servant. At time of press, a bond has not been set. The passenger, Brandon D. Thompson, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. At time of press, his bond is set at $1 million.
The cases and crime scenes are still under investigation at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.