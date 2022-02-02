1-24-22 Mulberry And 34 Bypass Vehicle Accident
1-24 E 11 Th St Medical Emergency
1-24 E 7th St Medical Emergency
1-24 E Grove St Mwdical Emerency
1-24 S Jefferson St Medical Emergency
1-24 Joyce And Judy Power Pole On Fire
1-24 E Hwy 175 Grass Fire
1-24 Phillips Circle Medical Emergency
1-24 West Hwy 175 And 243 Vehicle Accident
1-25 E Mulberry Medical Emergency
1-25 Kings Fort Hwy Public Assist Unlock
1-25 Smoke Lane Mutual Aid To Scurry On Structure Fire
1-25 Shannon St Medical Emrgency
1-26 S Second St Mutual Aid To Scurry On Structure Fire
1-26 Shelia Circle Mutual Aid To Scurry On House Fire That Turned Out To Be Grass
1-26 Cr 103 Grass Fireapprox 2 To 3 Acres
1-26 Hwy 175 At Bud Stoy Vehicle Accident With Injury
1-26 Spangler Court Fire Alarm
1-26 Hwy 175 At 243 Motorcycle Accident With Injury
1-26 Fm 1388 Medical Emergency
1-27 E Mulberry And Hwy 34 Bypass Vehicle Accident Roll Over With Injuries
1-27 E 1st North St Medical Emergency
1-27 Hwy 175 Service Road And Feagin Vehicle Accident
1-27 E Mulberry Medical Emregency
1-27 E 6th St Medical Emergency
1-27 S Washington Vehcile Accident Minor
1-28 E Hwy 175 Medical Emergency
1-28 N Washington Medical Emergency
1-28 Commerce Way Public Assist Unlock
1-28 Main St Public Assist Unlock
1-28 Wal Mart Vehicle Accident Minor
1-28 Fm 2860 Medical Emergency
1-28 S Wilson Medical Emergency
1-29 E Mulberry Medical Emergency
1-29 River Oaks Medical Emergency Injured Person
1-29 Hwy 243 Medical Emergency
1-29 Cr 103 Grass Fire Approx 1 Or 2 Acres
1-29 E 7th Medical Emergency
1-29 Hwy 175 East Grass Fire On Side Of Hwy Approx 1/ 2 Acre
1-29 Hwy 175 West Near 1390 Accident
1-29 S Dallas Medical Emergency
1-29 Ee Mulberry Emergency Water Shut Off Broken Meter From Vehicle Running Over It.
1-29 Hwy 175 Near Fm 1390 Grass Fire On Roadside
1-29 Hwy 34 Bypass And 175 Service Road 2 Vehicle Accident
1-29 N Washington Medical Emergency
1-30 S Washington Medical Emergncy
1-30 Kings Fort Pkwy Public Assist Unlock
1-30 Travis Lane Bbq Pit On Trailer On Fire
1-30 Bandera Loop Grass Fire Spreadinto Storage Building
1-30 E Hwy 175 Medical Emergency
1-30 Cr 139 Smoke Investigation Found Controlled Burn Being Attended
1-30 Cr 125 Mutual Aid To College Mound On Grass Fire
1-30 James Drive Injured Person Thrown From Horse And Then Strpped On Set Up Landing Zone For Air Helicopter
1-31 Fm 987 Neat Bent Trail Vehicle Accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.