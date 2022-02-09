1-31 Cr 153 grass fire behind homes burnt approximately ½ acre, kept off storage building and camper trailer.
1-31 E. Oak St medical emergency
1-31 N. Shannon St. medical emergency
2-1 E. 7th St. medical emergency
2-1 FM 1388 vehicle accident
2-1 W. Grove medical emergency
2-1 E. Mulberry medical emergency
2-2 Janet Circle medical emergency
2-2 E. Ann public assist unlock
2-2 S. Washington public assist unlock
2-2 Megan Lane power line sparking
2-2 Ed Hall Drive medical emergency
2-2 E. Mulberry medical emergency
2-2 Janet Circle medical emergency
2-3 Ebo St. medical emergency
2-3 FM 1836 controlled burn
2-3 Pridmore power lines sparking
2-3 FM 1836 power lines arcing sparking in trees
2-3 FM 1836 power lines arcing in trees
2-3 S. Jackson electric plug sparking In kitchen
2-3 Hwy 175 West Of 243 split vehicle accident
2-3 Royal Drive medical emergency
2-3 S. Washington medical emerency
2-4 Pricilla Lane medical emergency
2-4 La Loilla medical emergency
2-4 Scattered Oak gas investigation in home
2-5 S. Houston medical emergency
2-5 Kings Fort Parkway fire alarm found frozen sprinkler piping busted, shut down system for repair
2-5 Judy Road power lines arcing
2-5 E. Fair St. medical emergency
2-5 S. Washington medical emergency
2-5 N. Washington medical emergency
2-6 CR 281 grass 1/2 acre fire spread from burning brush pile
2-6 Houston and FM 1388 two vehicle accident with injury
2-6 E Mulberry medical emergency
2-6 Meadowbrook Drive gas investigation smell in area investigated large area from FM 2860 and Hwy 175 to FM 1836 to Hwy 243 to areas in city, apparently gas release down in east part of county and light winds to no winds let it spread over large area until it dissipated
2-6 Janet Circle medical emergency
2-7 100 N. Washington medical emergency
