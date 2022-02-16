Marvin Marshall Hailey Jr. was born October 25, 1940 to Marvin Hailey Sr and Alice Hicks Hailey. Marvin was the oldest of twelve children. He married the love of his life, Eva Lou Flowers on December 7, 1962. They were married for 53 years at the time of her passing in 2016. They had one child Sheila Hailey Nalls.
After many years of working in the cotton fields, he went to work for the City of Dallas and worked there for five years before going to work for Pool Furniture Company in Kaufman. He worked there for several years and eventually went to work for Coca Cola where he worked 33 years, until his retirement in 2003. Later he went to work for Kaufman ISD driving a school bus. He loved all the kids and they all called him Mr. Marvin. He attended Victory Baptist Church in Terrell. His great smile will be missed by all that knew him.
Marvin is survived by his daughter Sheila and her husband Steve Nalls. Grand daughters, Ashley and husband Richie Burks, Miranda and her husband Clay Gilbert. Great grandsons, Brody and Brock Burks. His brothers, William Hailey, Bill Hailey, and sisters, Lou Ann Williams, Virgie Robinson, Susie Adams, and Linda Brumley. Also survived by his little dog, Minnie, that brought him great joy! Numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Henry and Charles Hailey, sisters: Alice McRoy, Elizabeth Hamilton, and Sally Atchley.
