Angus Waldron Baldwin, a longtime Kaufman County resident, passed away peacefully at his home in Kemp, Texas with his loving family surrounding him.
He was born in the Ola Community on June 3, 1929 to Jasper and Iva Baldwin. Angus was a well-liked man all throughout his life, loving his family and his friends.
Angus was quite the businessman, having been involved in owning Kemp Care Center for over 20 years and his cattle business raising “Baldwin Simmentals.” Angus was a hard-working businessman. Angus worked at an early age in the cotton fields to the railroad and even the gas company. He was a man with a big heart but also was a very stern man; however was not shy about pulling the occasional prank. Angus simply loved to have fun.
Angus was preceded in death by his brothers Hubert Baldwin, Artimus Baldwin and Harley Baldwin, his sisters Wanda Jay and Marie Bardin, his wife Irene Baldwin who passed in 2003, daughter Linda Fridley, son Angus William Baldwin, his daughter Karen Bennett, grandson Zach High and great-grandchild Gatton High.
He is survived by his grandchildren Andy Baldwin, Mendi Bookman and Amanda Baldwin; daughter-in-law Debbie Baldwin; great-grandchildren Gabriel High, Brandon Baldwin, Samson Arterburn, Mason Arterburn, Kason Patton, Kaden Bookman, Karma Wise, Stoney Wise, Nathan Vicks; and great-grandchildren Kinlee Arterburn, Parker Arterburn, Koe Arterburn, Grayson Arterburn, Ausitn Arterburn, and Sterling Arterburn.
A funeral service was held on June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. and interment was at the Kaufman Cemetery in Kaufman under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
