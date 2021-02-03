STAR Transit is providing free rides for persons with confirmed appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots.
The curb-to-curb service extends outside of the agency’s service area. Rides are available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For this purpose, STAR Transit is temporarily adding Saturday service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reservations should be made at least one service day in advance and are based on vehicle availability.
“STAR Transit understands the reasons why receiving the vaccine is so important for everyone, and we are committed to helping in the best way we can —offering free rides to all persons living and working in our service area,” said Tommy Henricks, executive director. “We are treating this request like we would a medical appointment, which means a person within our service area can travel to any vaccination site in our service area,including all of Dallas County."
To schedule a free ride, call STAR Transit at least one business day but not more than two weeks in advance of the desired trip.
Scheduling agents are available during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278. Se Habla Español.
For same-day service in Terrell, Kaufman, Mesquite and Balch Springs, book through the STARNow app, using the promo code C19VA for the no-fare ride.
(The app can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.)
STAR Transit serves Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto and Hutchins.
STAR's fleet department employees provide intense cleaning and sanitizing of all vehicles throughout the day. Drivers have been provided hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and are equipped with disinfecting spray to use during their shifts.
