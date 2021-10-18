Grief-share group is being  created to help survive the holidays. The group will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Central Baptist Church in Crandall. 

This grief-share group is designed to help those struggling with the emotions and repercussions caused from loosing a loved one get through the holidays.

To register, call Diane Gates at (214) 693-7917 or Nancy Ashley at (214) 797-1829.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.