Grief-share group is being created to help survive the holidays. The group will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Central Baptist Church in Crandall.
This grief-share group is designed to help those struggling with the emotions and repercussions caused from loosing a loved one get through the holidays.
To register, call Diane Gates at (214) 693-7917 or Nancy Ashley at (214) 797-1829.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.