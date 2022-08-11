As I sit at my desk thinking about what to write for my opinion piece this week, I can’t help but think about the recent passing of Dick Murphy and what a great man he was. Though saddened by the loss of such an amazing man, I am grateful to have known Dick Murphy and I’m glad I was able to witness his heart in action of service.
As I think about all the numerous acts of service and community involvement Dick was a part of, I reminisce on some other well known Kaufmanites that have also passed on; Brenda Samples, Gil Altom, Carl Stapp, Jack Godwin, Carl Thomas, Wayne Gent, Johnny Countryman, Shelley Don Featherson, Guinn Godwin, and David Parker. Each of the names I listed above are people that greatly impacted the city of Kaufman as well as made our county a better place. They each put forth an abundance of effort in making Kaufman what it is today by volunteering and contributing to many boards, groups and organizations throughout the county.
I try my best each day embody that of a servants heart, remain selfless and enjoying life to the fullest while doing it. No matter what was going on, each of those listed above would be willing to help anyone in need, spread a smile, share a story, lend a hug, and just exemplifying the way a life should be lived, with happiness.
Speaking of stories, I can’t help but think about Gil Altom when I hear the word stories. Every Friday at the weekly Lions Club meeting, Gil would share the best stories with club members. Not only were the stories intriguing, but he told each of them with attentive detail making those listening feel as if they were re-living that moment with him.
I do my best to exude happiness and service acts in a way that my boys will also learn to mirror. I teach them moral values, how to be kind, serve others before self, and much more. But if there is one thing I could teach them, it would to be like each of the outstanding men and women listed above. I wish they had a chance to meet them all so they would know what an authentic influential Kaufmanite looked and acted like…they were all such great people, I miss them all dearly. Thanks for reading.
