Allison McCown
Family: Parents Douglas and JoVonne McCown, and brother Tyler.
Sports played: Basketball, softball, track.
Favorite high school sports memory: When I got a home run at playoffs my junior year.
Plans after high school: Attend TVCC and Texas A&M Commerce to study business/finance
and become a real estate agent.
Who are your role models? Sadie Robertson and my parents.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why?
All my softball coaches, because they have taught me more than just the sport, but to be a better woman and to reach for my goals no matter how many times I may fail.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a real estate agent, hopefully married
What will you miss most about high school sports? The memories made with all of my teammates who have become my sisters. All the long practices, embarrassing moments, and laughs that will never be understood the way we understand them. I love all of my teammates endlessly and I’ll always be there for them, even after the season is over.
