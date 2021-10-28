Larry Edward Shanks Sr., age 72, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Larry was born August 5, 1949 to parents, Lucy Faye Forsyth and Daniel Roy Shanks Jr. Larry was adventurous, courageous, and caring; enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting guns. He owned and operated Best Petshop on Lake June, located in Dallas Texas for many years. Larry also taught school groups about different types of animals, aquariums, and snakes. Prior to the operation of the Petshop, Larry worked for the Dallas Police Department. He proudly served his country as a decorated Army Soldier for ten years. This Vietnam Veteran was a Green Beret-Special Forces in the 5th Division, awarded a Purple Heart, as well as a Silver and Bronze Star.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Faye Forsyth and Daniel Roy Shanks Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Shanks; Sons: Larry Edward Shanks Jr. and wife Lori Thames and Douglas Edward Shanks and wife Amber Shanks; Grandchildren: Trenton Douglas Shanks, Haley Rae Shanks, Taylor Michelle Morris and Hunter Edward Shanks; Brother: Daniel Roy Shanks III and wife Alice Shanks; Sister Linda Faye Pitts and husband Gary Pitts, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eubankcedarcreek.com for the Shanks family.
A celebration of life for Larry was held Oct. 21 at Eubank Cedar Creek in Mabank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.