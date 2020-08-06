Samuel Lee Coppedge, 77, of Tyler, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, in Tyler. He was born Oct. 22, 1942 in Kaufman County to Virgil Marvin and Maggie Cathrine Vance Coppedge.
Sam grew up in Kaufman County. After serving in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, he worked in the oil and gas industry and retired from Titan Rubber after 20 years. He lived in California for many years and then retired to Texas.
Mr. Coppedge is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Maggie Coppedge. Sam is survived by his wife, Linda Dixon Coppedge of Tyler; daughters and sons-in-law Samantha and Peter Brown of Discovery Bay, California, Jessica Coppedge of San Jose, California, and Nicole and Nick Gengler of LeMars, Iowa; son, Scott Meier of Lodi, California; grandchildren Alisa "Sweet pea" Meier Hansen and husband, Nate, Evan Meier, Sydney Brown, Hannah Brown, Ashley Koley and Autumn Koley; great-grandchildren Calvin Hansen and Irene Hansen; sisters Mary Evelyn Robertson and Alma Coppedge; and many beloved nieces, nephews and a great-nephew.
A memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.eubankfh.com.
