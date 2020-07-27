Benno (Ben) A. Helmcamp

Ben A. Helmcamp, a product of the Great Depression, a hardworking man who lived a simple life, passed away on July 20, 2020 in Hamilton, Texas.
Ben was born at home on a tenant farm near the small town of Cistern, Texas on November 11, 1925, son of George and Ruth (Gabitzh) Helmcamp.
All of his early youth was spent growing up on a farm. He attended a one - room country school at Abbott Grove, which housed nine grades and was staffed by two teachers. The room was divided by a curtain with grades 1 through 4 on one side, and grades 5 through 9 on the other side. After completing the 9th grade, his family moved to LaGrange, Texas, so he could finish high school.
Following his graduating high school, he voluntarily joined the U.S. Army Air Force. He served as a Staff Sergeant with the 3rd Emergency Squadron as a radio operator and gunner on a B-17 in the Pacific area until the conclusion of World War II.
Following his stint in the service, he enrolled in Draughons College of Business in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduation he went to work for William Cameron & Company in New Braunfels, Texas. He was later transferred to San Angelo, Texas, where he met and married Nell Jeske on September 28, 1957. In 1963 they moved to Kaufman, Texas where he continued his career as manager of the William Cameron store until they closed their retail operations.
In 2003, he and Nell moved to Hamilton, Texas to be nearer relatives. During his entire life Ben remained true to his roots and continued his interest and involvement in agriculture. He owned farms in Kaufman County and found much enjoyment in working with his cattle and the land. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening and found great pleasure in sharing vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He took pride in his yard and enjoyed his flowers and roses which he also shared with others until age took its toll and he could no longer do it.
Ben will be remembered as a man of honor and integrity, thoughtful and considerate, a caring person always willing to help others. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Nell, sister Dorothy Helmcamp Kroesche, nephews Curtis Kroesche, Douglas Kroesche, Steven Helmcamp, and Luke Lammert, nieces Kathy Kroesche Klare, Gale Helmcamp Schwarz, Donna Abdou, Tracy Wenzel, granddaughter-in-heart, Maggie Wenzel, sister in law Viola Lammert, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ben’s name to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund, 122 Cheyenne Mesa, Hamilton, Texas or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
