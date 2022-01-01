The No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum is creating a new activity – the Second Saturday Veterans’ Breakfast which will begin Feb. 12, 2022.
“Two local residents, Margaret Briggs and Rosi Juarez, approached the museum about hosting a regular event to show the community’s appreciation of veterans’ dedication and service to our great nation,” explained Patrick Hotard, museum executive director. “Our board immediately said, ‘great idea, let’s do that’."
The first gathering will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the museum, 112 Silent Wings Blvd. in Terrell.
Following the USO and Red Cross’ tradition of providing free coffee and doughnuts to military personnel, refreshments will be served from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
“I was raised to believe in our military and to appreciate their sacrifice,” said Briggs. “These coffees are just a small way to give a little back to those who gave us so much. We hope the coffee and camaraderie in the company of other veterans will let them know they are appreciated and have not been forgotten.”
Reservations are not required but the museum would appreciate knowing the number of visitors who plan to attend. Call 972-551-1122 or email info@bftsmuseum.org to let the museum know an estimate of guests that will be in attendance.
