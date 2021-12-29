Jimmie Fields McGee, 92, of Kaufman, TX passed away peacefully on December 24 in Forney, TX.
Jimmie was born on August 28, 1929 to Loise Mitchell and Emmie Lois McGee in McMahan, TX. From an early age, Jimmie worked in construction with his father and the family moved several times to accommodate that work. He met his wife Margie in Muscogee, OK and they married on November 26, 1950.
Jimmie served in the Korean War and upon his return, the couple settled in Dallas, TX where he started his 30-year career with Ford Motor Company. That career eventually took the family to Michigan. Jimmie retired in 1983 and he and Margie quickly returned to Texas where they worked their 3+ acres in Kaufman and immersed themselves in the community.
During retirement, Jimmie and Margie became avid square dancers. For 33 years, their “hobby” took them all over Texas and beyond as they held leadership roles at the local and state level. When not square dancing, the couple also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and traveling all over the world.
Jimmie volunteered at the Dallas Veterans Association, Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), and was active in the Korean Veterans Association. Jimmie’s true passion was his family. He and Margie hosted get-togethers at their home on a regular basis and nothing brought him more joy than hosting family gatherings.
As the oldest child, he took his role to guide and lead his family very seriously. Jimmie’s proudest title however was Papaw. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great children more than anything. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart and “fix anything” determination.
His parents, sisters: Kathryn Leisure and Helen Matthew; and brother Bobbie McGee preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Margie, son Terry McGee, daughter Mary McBain and husband Jerry, grandchildren: Scott McBain and wife Tammie, Brandee Justus and husband Robert, Abran Smith and wife Kristin, Eric McBain and wife Jessica and Kelli Johnson and husband Brad; great grandchildren: Morgan and Melanie McBain, Cameron and Avery Justus, Rosie, Evelyn and Amelia Smith, Rileigh, Harper and Degan McBain, Callaway and Beckett Johnson; brother Billie McGee, sister Carolyn Bryant, numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services were held at First Baptist Church on Monday January 3, 2022 and interment followed at DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
