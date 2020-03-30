In response to COVID-19, Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees across the country.
The grants will assist animal shelters, including the Humane Society of Cedar Creek, that are struggling with fewer volunteers and staff to care for their animals. With the Empty the Shelters adoption special in place for the next week, the foundation hopes this will encourage families to add a furry quarantine buddy into their home in a time when it’s needed the most.
“Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities, so overcrowding is becoming a real issue,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help. That’s why BPF will also reduce fees for foster-to-adopt cases.”
Adoption fees are $25 by viewing adoptable animals on participating shelter websites, which can be found on www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets. Once an online application is submitted, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.
“COVID-19 is responsible for canceling many scheduled fundraisers and events that shelters rely on to operate,” Bissell said. “We will continue to ease the burden on our partners and work to find solutions for them in any way we can. This week, you too can be a part of the solution for homeless pets by choosing to adopt.”
BPF encourages interested adopters to be reminded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that there is no evidence to support any cases of transmitting the virus to or from pets.
“If you are able to bring a pet into your home, now is a perfect time,” Bissell said.
Reduced-fee adoptions are scheduled to extend until Wednesday, April 1. The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake can be reached at (903) 432-3422. There is an urgent need for foster families, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.