Clara Joyce Lawson was born on Sept. 9, 1943 to William Lawson, Sr. and Mary Emma (White) Lawson in Terrell.
She was raised in Terrell and attended Terrell schools. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Scurry. Clara came to live with her cousin Cindy McKinney in January 2019 and passed away at home.
She married to James William Taylor on Oct. 31, 1961 in Terrell, and to this union three children were born, Mary Jeanette Taylor, James William Taylor, Jr. and Mischell Taylor.
Clara and James divorced in 1982 and then she married Gerald David Rowton on Dec.25, 1985 and had a step-son, Jason Dale Lawler.
She was a hairdresser for 31 years. Clara was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Emma Lawson; daughter Mary Jeanette Taylor; husband Jerry Rowton; three brothers William Lawson, Jr., Jessie Bruce Lawson and Allen Lane Lawson; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Lawson and Edna Earl Lawson.
She is survived by her son James William Taylor, Jr. and wife Melissa of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; daughter Kelly Mischell Rohlfs of Cookeville, Tennessee, and step-son Jason Lawler and wife Shelley Lynn of Paris, Texas.
She also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Amanda Sue Taylor, Mallory Noel Taylor, Madison Mae Taylor, Clara Grace Taylor, Emily Kate Taylor, Mark Elston Taylor, Benjamin Lee Taylor, Randall Austin Rohlfs, Garrtett Ryan Rohlfs, Jett Taylor Rohlfs, Kayla Shey Morgan and Logan Dale Lawler; six great-grandchildren, Alivia Wooley, Joshua Michael Wooley, Jr., Zachary James Wooley, Crocket Isaiah Sullivan, Delilah Rose Rohlfs, Kadan Moore and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends who will miss her dearly.
The family celebrated the life of Clara at Victory Baptist Church in Scurry on Tuesday.
