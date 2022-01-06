Free Covid-19 testing is available again at the Shops at Terrell.
The tests are available every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 301 Tanger Dr., Ste. #103 next to Nike at the Shops of Terrell (I-20 at SH 34). For questions, leave a message on the Kaufman County’s Office of Emergency Management recorded Covid line at (469) 376-4191. All messages and calls will be returned.
