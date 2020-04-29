In appreciation for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, McDonald’s is offering them free daily Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5.
The owners of the Kaufman franchise of McDonald’s, Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly, said they appreciate the work that these people are doing, and they’re looking forward to opening their stores soon for sit-down service.
Because McDonald’s is open late, the restaurant is often a popular choice for first responders, Kevin Lilly said.
“It’s a very safe place,” he said.
The couple has owned the Kaufman location since 2005 and operates 23 franchises throughout East Texas, employing about 800 people. Because they’ve been able to stay open with drive-through service, they said business has been steady, and they haven’t had to lay off any employees since restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms due to the COVID-19 virus.
Like other franchise owners, Lily said his employees are working further apart, and they are using gloves, and soon, face masks, while serving customers. Employees have wellness checks when they show up for each shift. Restaurants also have undergone deep cleaning while the dining areas have been closed, noted Jeaneane Lily.
Most McDonald’s have remained open across the country, with the exception of those in stadiums and malls, they noted. Of more than 1,200 locations in the U.S., fewer than 140 have closed.
While it’s an adult-sized meal, Thank You Meals are served in a Happy Meal box, along with a note thanking them for their service. Breakfast choices include an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddle or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. Breakfast comes with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.
Lunch and dinner options are a double cheeseburger, six-piece chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
Workers can simply show their work badge to receive one of the meals.
“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” Lilly said. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”
