Guinn Ferrell Godwin, 96, of Kaufman, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020.
Guinn was born on March 31, 1924 to W.E. and Olga Godwin in Kemp. He grew up in Kemp and graduated from Stubbs Community School in Stubbs, Texas.
Guinn married Charlie Jack Miller Godwin on July 26, 1946, and they spent a loving 73 years together, living in Kaufman. He has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kaufman since 1946. He celebrated 65 years of serving as Mason in recent years and was a member of the American Legion, a Shriner, School Board Member, County Livestock Show and sworn deputy for the Kaufman County and Dallas County sheriff's office.
Guinn has been employed at the American National Bank since 1951, for 70 years, and served as an advisory member of their Board of Directors until his death.
In the 1980s, Guinn led the movement to get a TVCC campus in Terrell. He was a founding member of the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park committee.
Guinn was instrumental in getting the P.G. Bacon building moved to its current location off the Kaufman county square and helped in development of the park it sits on. He also served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He enjoyed running cattle and gardening in his yard; but he hated the leaves.
He loved spending time with his family. Guinn was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. His parents, brother R.B. Godwin and sister Bernadine Pruitt preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife; son Guinn Ferrell Godwin, Jr. (Skip) and wife Kim of Kemp; daughter Gail Godwin Mason and spouse Farrah Burkhart of Kaufman; grandchildren Courtney Godwin Martin and husband Bryant of Kaufman, Garrett Godwin and wife Ann of Dallas, Ferrell Mason of Austin, Jack Mason of Mesquite; and great grandchildren Ila Godwin, Nora Godwin and Guinn Ferrell Godwin III (Trey).
Numerous extended family and friends will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kaufman at P.O. Box 223 Kaufman, TX 75142.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment will follow at Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
