Billie Corine Potter, 82, passed away on March 26, 2020. Billie was born July 21, 1937, in Wolfe City, Texas to Clovus Richard Lytal and Sadie Arvilla (Stephens) Lytal.
Corine was a resident of Kaufman, Texas since 1963 and was a member of Kaufman Church of Christ. When she worked at Lone Star Company, she met her husband, Carlus Neal Potter, and the two married in Irving, Texas, on May 29, 1958.
Corine enjoyed gardening, going to estate sales and sewing. She made curtains and quilts and clothes for her beloved family. Corine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carlus Potter; daughter Rebecca Bass and husband Byron; and sons Garry Potter, Terry Potter and wife Charlotte, and Billy Potter and wife Jennifer. She also is survived by her sister, Della Fennell; and grandsons Michael Potter and wife Jessica, and Christopher Potter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janie Lytal West.
A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Corine's honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Shriners Hospital.
