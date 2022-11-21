Kaufman ISD is accepting letters of interest from citizens of the district who wish to fill a vacant position on the KISD School Board.
Letters may be delivered in person or by email to tstarek@kaufman-isd.net no later than 3 p.m. on Dec. 1. Letters received after that date and time will not be considered.
