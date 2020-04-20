Go rest high on that mountain, Don, your work on earth is done!
Donald Wayne Gronewald was born in the Jiba community in Kaufman County on Sept. 6, 1941 to Maurice and Ladelle Miller Gronewald.
The doctor charged $3 to deliver him. Don lived his life in Kaufman County and graduated from Kaufman High School. He attended Henderson County Junior College in Athens and East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University Commerce. He managed Cartwright Ranch and was road and bridge foreman for Precinct 1 in Kaufman County.
Don was a member of Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church. He married Mary Ann Rychlik on Jan. 18, 1962, a marriage lasting 58 years. The two were blessed with three sons, Kenneth Wayne, Gary Don, and Kyle Fred Gronewald.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Ladelle Gronewald, and sons Gary Don and Ken Gronewald. Don is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Gronewald; son Kyle Gronewald and wife Anisa; daughter-in-law Charlotte Gronewald; and four grandsons, Justin Gronewald, Blake Gronewald, Dylan Schwartz and Tyler Schwartz. He also is survived by his brother, Jerald Gronewald and wife Darla of Kaufman, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he cherished. He loved being outside with cattle, horses, and dogs. He loved working the land. He was happy with his work.
Services for Don were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wilson Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. Internment followed.
