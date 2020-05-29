The Kaufman Police Department is searching for Izaiha Dawayne Starling of Kaufman, who is wanted by the Ellis County Sheriff’s office for robbery charges, as well as additional charges that are still being investigated. Police searched for Starling starting late Tuesday night, and into the early morning of Wednesday. Though the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS Troopers, and a Texas DPS Helicopter Unit searched for the suspect, he was not found and remains at large.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect is urged to contact the Kaufman Police Department at 972-932-3094 for a detective, or at 469-376-4500 to speak with an officer. Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously may do so via the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers.
