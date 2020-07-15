There are 974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to an update shared by the county on July 15. 108 of these cases are believed to be currently active, with 866 believed to be recovered. Four fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Cases by area are as follows:
Forney/Mesquite- 387 confirmed, 341 cleared, 1 fatality
Terrell- 253 confirmed, 236 cleared, 2 fatalities
Elmo/College Mound/ Wills Point- 3 confirmed, 3 cleared
Kaufman- 199 confirmed, 169 cleared, 1 fatality
Crandall/ Combine/ Heartland/ Talty- 62 confirmed, 55 cleared
Scurry/ Rosser- 33 confirmed, 30 cleared
Kemp/ Mabank- 37 confirmed, 32 cleared
