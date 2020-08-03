The Kaufman Independent School District (KISD) announced the delay of the start of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, in a facebook post made on Saturday. The district cited changes in the guidelines set by the Texas Education Agency as the reason for the delay.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, and we know that many parents and students are excited and ready to begin the school year. However, we must do everything we can to begin as safely as possible.”
Although students will be returning to school one week later than initially planned, the district states that teachers will still report to their campuses on Aug. 4.
Nearby, Scurry ISD will begin its school year on Aug. 13, with Crandall following five days later, on Aug. 18.
