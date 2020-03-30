Rickey Claud Narramore, born on Sep. 1, 1950 in Kaufman, Texas, passed away at the age of 69, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home in Rowlett, Texas.
Rick was raised in the small farming community of Jiba, Texas. He graduated from Kaufman High School in 1968, where he met his future wife, Pam Stanfield. He received his bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University in 1972. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Dallas Fire Department, where he proudly served for 39 years until his retirement in 2011. In his time with the department, he served on the high angle rescue team, the haz-mat Team, and was a rescue diver. In 2002 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his bravery in rescuing an infant from the third floor of a burning building. He loved his job and considered himself blessed to have the brotherhood of his fellow firefighters.
He was a strong and thoughtful man who graciously and freely gave of his time to help others. It gave him much pleasure to do things for friends, family, and strangers alike. He had a presence that was so at ease and welcoming that made everyone comfortable.
He was an adored grandfather, known affectionately as “Big Dad.” He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with all of his grandchildren, whether it be fishing, swimming, or playing ball.
Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Lee Narramore, and survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pam; his sisters, Allene Vaughan of Cary, North Carolina, and Linda Hamilton of Carrollton, Texas; his son Ryan Narramore, wife Wendi, and their children Landon, Cameron, and Brynlee; his son Blake Narramore, his wife Liz, and their children Landrie and Hayes.
It was Rick’s wish not to have a formal memorial service. In his honor, the family will host a gathering in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if so desired, may be directed to the North Texas Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.