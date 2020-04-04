The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County has reached ten, according to The Texas Department of State Health Services.
County Judge Hal Richards announced the discovery of the new case in a press release on April 4, but did not disclose the area where it was identified.
Judge Richards also stated that he is seeking clarity on the protocol DSHS will be following when notifying the public of new cases.
"It is my understanding that the protocol to be followed by DSHS is the County Health Officer will be notified of a confirmed case before that information is released to the public. The County will seek to get clarity on this process as soon as possible," said Richards.
