The Kaufman District Clerk and Kaufman County Clerk, Rhonda Hughey and Laura Hughes, invite all 2021 high school graduates to apply for two $500 Region IV county and district clerk association scholarships.
The application is online at www.kaufmancounty.net and the deadline for applications is May 15.
