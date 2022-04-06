Mitzi Ann Mason King, age 68, of Chandler, Texas passed away with loved ones by her side, on Monday, March 28th, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on March 18, 1954 to Judy and Dale Mason.
Mitzi is survived by her daughter- Anvia Badgett, son- Jeremie Struck and wife Kaycee, grandsons- Cody Struck and wife Lauren, Trevarh and Jordan Badgett, granddaughters- Harlei Struck, Courtney Badgett and husband Hunter and Tarah Badgett and husband Dayten and seven beautiful great-grandchildren.
Mitzi was also survived by her two sisters- Vicki Turner and husband Richard, as well as Sharon Ogan and husband Ron and several nieces and nephews. Before retiring in 2020, Mitzi spent the better part of twenty years working for UPS.
Around 1990, a tall and outspoken Englishman walked into Mitzi’s life, resulting in 14 plus years of love for each other until his passing in 2005.
Mitzi had a host of hobbies, including relaxing and enjoying the beautiful view from her lake house, taking care of her two dogs, and enjoying the company of her best friend- Mary Giles, even going on a few trips with her to the Bahamas, the beach, and four-wheeling in Arkansas.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Richard King, as well as her parents, Judy and Dale Mason. To know Mitzi was to understand that you never had to doubt what she had to say or what she was thinking.
To have been a loved one or dear friend of Mitzi is to know that you were loved and cared for beyond words. She always indicated that she wanted to continue her legacy by donating her body and organs and to be cremated, so her children honored her wishes with the intent that her ashes would be spread in a place that Mitzi loved so dearly.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held around the end of April to give Mitzi’s loved one’s ample time to make travel arrangements to come from out of town to celebrate her- in true Mitzi fashion. A firm date for her celebration of life will be shared once arrangements are finalized.
Due to her lifelong passion for animals, the family asks that any donations be made to the Endangered Ark Foundation at www.endangeredarkfoundation.org, an animal sanctuary she had come to love and was able to visit with her best friend Mary.
