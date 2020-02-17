Early voting starts Tuesday

Early voting in the Kaufman County primary will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 21.
Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28. Early votes can be cast at the Kaufman County Courthouse Annex and the sub courthouse locations in Forney, Kemp and Terrell.
The primary election day is on Tuesday, March 3.
Profiles of local candidates who returned their profiles to the Kaufman Herald are featured in the Voter Guide 2020, which is available at the newspaper office and other businesses throughout the area.
In Kaufman County, this year’s primary elections are all for Republican candidates.
Contested races are for the following offices:
Sheriff – incumbent Bryan Beavers and challengers Clint McNear and Mitchum Patterson.
County commission, Precinct 1 – Terry Crow and Emily Norwood are challenging incumbent Mike Hunt. In Precinct 3, commission candidates are Terry Barber and Timothy Minter.
There are three Republican candidates for 422 District Court judge. They are Cariann Bradford, Shelton Gibbs and Chad Johnson.
There are two candidates for three constable elections in the county.
In Precinct 1, incumbent Shawn Mayfield will face challenger David Rogers. Jason Johnson and Ernesto Zepeda are running in Precinct 2, and Keith Stephens and Matt Woodall will face off in Precinct 3.
If there are any primary runoffs, that election will be held on May 26, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
