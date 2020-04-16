The Center thanks community for supporting those in need
I want to thank the Kaufman Lions Club and the community for this amazing fundraiser.
We are opening a designated account for these and other funds received for The Center specifically for relief help. We recorded a video with KISD today that will go to school families, hoping those with job loss will come to us for assistance.
We are calling through our data base of senior adults (60+) to do well checks and review needs. Some cases needed home deliveries. Kaufman Police Department has done a great job doing welfare checks on city shut-ins, and we have been able to assist about a dozen households. The needs are going to continue to rise over the coming weeks.
We want to get all funds received for relief back to the community!
Richard Dunn, director
Christian Help Center of Kaufman
