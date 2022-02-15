The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team defeated Farmersville by a count of 50-37 in their regular season finale on Feb. 8 at Kaufman High School.
This victory over the Lady Farmers was significant for one big reason, with this victory, the Lady Lions clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
Also, with this win, Kaufman improves to 19-13 overall on the season and 5-7 in District 13-4A play. The four playoff teams from District 13-4A in girls basketball this season are Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Terrell, and Kaufman.
Kaufman will play state ranked Brownsboro in the bi-district playoff round on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Eustace High School. The tip off time is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Lions won their game over the Lady Farmers in the first quarter. Case in point, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Farmers in the first quarter by a count of 20-5. From there, Kaufman cruised on home for the victory and the playoff berth that went with it.
Top players for Kaufman in this Farmersville game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Lillie Reven: 12 points and four rebounds.
Piper Wilburn: 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, and four steals.
Paige Garmon: six points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Reece Yager: four points, six rebounds, and four steals.
