Daytime highs are forecast to stay in the 90s this week in North Texas, with afternoon thunderstorms arriving as soon as Monday. Today’s high is forecast to be 96, with a low tonight of 75. Tuesday has a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with a high of 92 and low of 75.
Wednesday has a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers, with a high of 94 and a low of 75.
Storms should clear out by Thursday, with a high Thursday of 95 and low of 75. Friday’s high is forecast at 93, and temperatures this weekend are forecast in the low 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.