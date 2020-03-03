Clifford Roberson passed away in Ennis on March 1, 2020.
Clifford was born in Kaufman on Feb. 10, 1947, to Arthur and Arveta Roberson.
Clifford married Alice Evans in Seagoville, Texas on June 5, 1970.
Clifford was one of the hardest workers that you would ever meet.
A tough man that had a great love for his family, he loved his grandkids and was pretty well known to cheat at a board game or two.
His favorite game to play was “Wahoo”.
Clifford loved animals and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Brian Roberson and brother Ray Roberson.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife Alice Roberson; daughter Donna Dixon and husband Bubba; daughter-in-law Deanna Franks; brothers Jerry Roberson and wife Wanda, Michael Roberson, and Clifton Roberson and wife Brenda; sisters Janie Greenwood and husband Robert, and Christine Tucker and husband Allen; sister-in-law Carolyn Roberson; grandchildren Jared Dixon and wife Taylor, Shelby Brewer and husband Trevor, Kevin Dixon, Kaylee Roberson, and soon-to-be great-grandchild baby Rylie.
The family has scheduled a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the funeral home.
