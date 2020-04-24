This weekend, Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), a local non-profit dedicated to helping abused and neglected children in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties, is hosting a Virtual Happy Hour event to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month and to ask for support.
“Participation is easy and everybody is welcome,” say Jennifer Ashmore, president of Lone Star CASA’s Board of Directors. “We’re asking that people post a selfie on Facebook holding their favorite beverage, to ‘tip’ their waiter by making a donation on our website, and challenge friends to help as well.”
Lone Star CASA acts as “the eyes and ears of the court,” by working alongside children, social workers, family, and foster families to keep County judges fully informed and empowered to make the best decisions possible for each child to have a safe and permanent home.
“In 2019, we saw a 16% increase in abuse and neglect cases,” said Lauren Rowe, Executive Director, “and we’re seeing that trend continue into 2020 – especially with COVID19 trapping kids at home with abusive and neglectful caretakers.”
Proceeds from the Virtual Happy Hour will help support Lone Star CASA operations. The cost to support one child for one day is $7.
“Now, more than ever, these children need us. And we need the community’s support,” says Mrs. Ashmore. “They may be out of sight, but should never be out of mind.”
Participants in the Virtual Happy Hour can donate their “tips” at lonestarcasa.org/help.
About Lone Star CASA
Founded in 1992, Lone Star CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children — serves Rockwall and Kaufman Counties in Texas. Lone Star CASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports volunteers who gather important information about abused and neglected children and offer recommendations to judges that help them decide what’s in the best interests of each child.
Learn more at https://www.lonestarcasa.org
Media Contact
Lauren Rowe
Executive Director
(972) 772-5858
